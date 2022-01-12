State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,759 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $306,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

