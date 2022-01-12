IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.11. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.