Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $100.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

