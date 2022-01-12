Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 179.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

