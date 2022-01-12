Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.51 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.