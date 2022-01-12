Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

