Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,863 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $37,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,822 shares of company stock worth $557,724 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

