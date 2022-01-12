Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

FCPT opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

