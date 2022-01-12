Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the fourth quarter have been decreasing over the past month. It benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. It is also committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, the Advanced Materials unit remains exposed to softness in the aerospace market. The company is also facing challenges in automotive due to the chip shortage. Higher raw material costs are also likely to weigh on its margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

NYSE HUN opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $343,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $53,439,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Huntsman by 699.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

