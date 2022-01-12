Deutsche Bank AG Buys 209,919 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1,189.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,919 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 137.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after buying an additional 984,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $41,215,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after buying an additional 852,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 809,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,040 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.