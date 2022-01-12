State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 146 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,616.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,759.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,858.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,601.11 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

