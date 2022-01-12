State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,129 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

