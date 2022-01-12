BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,450,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,877,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after buying an additional 333,922 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 620,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,810,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in BorgWarner by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BWA opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.