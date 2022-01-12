State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm's product includes INGREZZA.

