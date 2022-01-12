Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

