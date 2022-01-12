Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $5.48 Million in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $71,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $55,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,582 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $44,285,000 after acquiring an additional 506,794 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $623,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,686 shares of company stock worth $3,010,633. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

