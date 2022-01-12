Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 631 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

