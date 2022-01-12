Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $200,000 Investment in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.