Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 890 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

