Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 6,732 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $168.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $107.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.96. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

