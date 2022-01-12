Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 364.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

