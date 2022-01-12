Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

