Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA stock opened at $538.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.94. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

