Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

