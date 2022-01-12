Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $55,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $244.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

