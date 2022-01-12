Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 59,874 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $981,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,179.32.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,432.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

