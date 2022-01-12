Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,210 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

