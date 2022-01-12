Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

