Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.76. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $684,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $12,689,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

