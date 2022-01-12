Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after acquiring an additional 878,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 512,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 370,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

