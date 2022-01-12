Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.