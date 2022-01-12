Swiss National Bank Purchases 400 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,498,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 114.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.