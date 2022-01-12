Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 623.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.04 and a 1-year high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

