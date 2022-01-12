Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,591,000 after acquiring an additional 311,861 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,655,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 986,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

