Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 1,226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TROX stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

