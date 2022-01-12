Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT at $18.84

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DREUF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.22 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.