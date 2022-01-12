Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Price Target at C$17.30

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.22 on Friday. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$8.38 and a 52 week high of C$14.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$414.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

