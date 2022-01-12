Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDR stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

