Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $108.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.