Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after purchasing an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 349.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

