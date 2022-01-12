Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MKS Instruments by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.