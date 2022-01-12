Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

NTLA opened at $105.24 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

