Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,969 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 3.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

