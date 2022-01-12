Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.86.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.96 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

