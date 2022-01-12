Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

