Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.