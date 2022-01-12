Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,909.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $103.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $206,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

