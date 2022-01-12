Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 564,434 shares.The stock last traded at $21.49 and had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

