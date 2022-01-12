Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 2U by 12.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.