Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.28. Astra Space shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 33,600 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

